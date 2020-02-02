Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Desktop computing how to remove old hard drive??


# 265638 2-Feb-2020 13:35
I'm going to take our old defunct compaq computer to an e-waste drop off, but can't figure out how to get the hard drive out

 

The computer is about 2007/2008?? and hasn't been used since mid 2014

 

I've removed the side of the computer and can see the hard drive in the corner and I've pushed / pulled it but it won't budge - and there are no screws or anything I can see to undo to remove metal casing thing around the hard drive.

 

Apart from going into the garage and getting a hammer and old screwdriver or flat chisel, is there an easy way to remove it?

 

Sorry geekzone or my slow MacBook isn't allowing me to upload a photo at the moment - it's been sitting on Uploading.... for about 20 minutes so far

 

 

 

any advice would be appreciated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  # 2411535 2-Feb-2020 13:38
Which model, can you post a pic?



  # 2411538 2-Feb-2020 13:42
sorry the photo in 'photos' is 2.5mb and geekzone said it needs to be 2mb.... I do not know how to rezize it in photos, can crop it and edit it but not resize it for some reason - frustrating!

 
 
 
 


  # 2411541 2-Feb-2020 13:47
OK which model? Save as a JPG might reduce size.

  # 2411560 2-Feb-2020 14:57
is you have MS paint it can do it. just use the resize button and make it 75% of the current size and save it as a .JPG

xpd

SysOp
  # 2411562 2-Feb-2020 14:58
Throw image into Imgur or similar.

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

 

