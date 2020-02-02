I'm going to take our old defunct compaq computer to an e-waste drop off, but can't figure out how to get the hard drive out

The computer is about 2007/2008?? and hasn't been used since mid 2014

I've removed the side of the computer and can see the hard drive in the corner and I've pushed / pulled it but it won't budge - and there are no screws or anything I can see to undo to remove metal casing thing around the hard drive.

Apart from going into the garage and getting a hammer and old screwdriver or flat chisel, is there an easy way to remove it?

Sorry geekzone or my slow MacBook isn't allowing me to upload a photo at the moment - it's been sitting on Uploading.... for about 20 minutes so far

any advice would be appreciated