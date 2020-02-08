Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Windows 1903-1909 sound popping.


#265738 8-Feb-2020 17:14
Is anybody with Windows 1903 or 1909 experiencing loud crackle pops in their Windows sounds? When I go to control panel/sound/sounds tab and play back the Windows scheme .wav files I get loud pops on each file. It's most noticeable when repeatedly clicking the test button. I am trying to determine whether this is a sound issue with Windows or my machine. I have a notebook with Win 10 1803 installed and there no pops at all. I have freshly installed Windows 10 1909 today and the popping is still there. It is there with the motherboard's sound card, my Sound Blaster sound card and the Nvidia HD audio through my monitor speakers.

 

There is some talk of popping sound being an issue since Win 10 1903 was released but I can't find anything official. Does anybody know if this is indeed a sound issue with the latest Windows 10? It would be very helpful to hear from other users, pulling this machine apart for naught is no fun... 

  #2414678 8-Feb-2020 18:04
I'm running 1903 and 1909 and seen no problems.

 

This sort of sound issue has many generic causes and it is not very often that they are directly attributable to a specific OS version change. There's lot of generic help to resolve this, e.g.

 

https://www.howtogeek.com/285429/how-to-fix-crackling-or-popping-sound-on-a-windows-pc/

 

I've had crackling and popping many times over the years for many different reasons: firmware or device drivers needed updating; cable connection problem e.g. dry joints on circuit board or cable not seated correctly; interference of other software such as overloading the CPU, high IO demands, and playing other sounds at the same time.

 

Note that the DPC latency mentioned in the above article can be a real issue because Windows is not a real-time system so interrupt handling is a notorious source of problems with real-time playback of audio.

 

https://www.osr.com/nt-insider/2014-issue3/windows-real-time/

 

 

 

Edited to correct spelling and add direct answer to question.

 

 

  #2414680 8-Feb-2020 18:09
If this has only just started happening then check if KB4532695 is installed and, if so, try uninstalling it as it is apparently causing issues like this.





