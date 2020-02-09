I've a computer having a motherboard of ASRock N68c-GS FX which was bought in late 2012. ATM it has got 2 2G DDR2 533 RAM sticks installed. It also has 2 DDR3 slots. The motherboard manual says it supports DDR3 1600/1333/1066/800 non-ECC, un-bufffered memory. I also have 2 Strontium 4GB DDR3 1333 SRT4G86U1-H9H RAM stick. Checked online, it should be Non-ECC. These two DDR3 I took off from another computer in early 2016 and put them aside. They were working perfectly on the other computer when I took them off. After a few years, recently I decided to install them onto my ASRock motherboard and remove the 2 2G DDR2 RAM sticks. Found out that The computer cannot boot at all, nothing even displays on the screen, after power it on. Anyone knows what happened here? Could be these 2 DDR3 RAM sticks just simply broken after more than almost 4 years without being used? Thanks,