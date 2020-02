Samsung 860 if you use SATA, Samsung 970 if you use M2 interface. I use pro series rather than evo, a touch faster but main thing is fewer bits per cell so should be a bit more durable. Not a problem if you plan to replace your drives regularly, but I keep mine for years.

Not sure how many people split across two SSDs. On my second SSD I put caches like Photoshop Scratch, Lightroom catalog (if I used Lightroom), Chrome web browser cache, anything else that is latency sensitive. I also put my local email store on there because that way it doesn't have to spin up a disk to check email. Sometimes I used to put data on there like a big batch of photos I'm processing, but I didn't notice a performance difference so I stopped doing it.

I don't know if partitioning SSDs is a good idea, but that one possible way to get two logical drives from one larger SSD.