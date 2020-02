Okay, so today I was going to install some older software but as my machine doesn't have a CD drive I decided to plug in one which was on an old machine as of a month ago. I plugged in the power and SATA cable in and loaded up my machine.

I got a BIOS has changed messaged and PC loaded into BIOS.

I decided to unplug my CD drive and load up my PC again but now I can't get anything by my BIOS menu.

What have I done.

I've got a B450 Pro WIFI board