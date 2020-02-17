So my mighty 2500K just inst cutting it. I wish to keep my case, gpu (970 gtx) and psu (750w)

I run the free version of Davinci Resolve and Photoshop work. Play the odd game(PUBG, Star Wars fallen order)

Im looking at the following:

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Processor

Gigabyte X570 GAMING X Gaming Motherboard

G.Skill Trident Z Neo RGB 32GB (2x16GB) Kit DDR4-3600 CL16

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Seagate Barracuda 4TB 256MB SATA3 Hard Drive

Looking to last me about 6-10 years with a gpu update at some stage. I seem to be fine with 16gb ram now but might as well get 32gb while I can.

Picking the AMD is currently best bang for buck?

Any thoughts?