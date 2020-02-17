Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Upgrading i5 2500K


233 posts

Master Geek


#267912 17-Feb-2020 18:57


So my mighty 2500K just inst cutting it. I wish to keep my case, gpu (970 gtx) and psu (750w)

 

I run the free version of Davinci Resolve and Photoshop work. Play the odd game(PUBG, Star Wars fallen order)

 

Im looking at the following: 

 

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Processor

 

Gigabyte X570 GAMING X Gaming Motherboard

 

G.Skill Trident Z Neo RGB 32GB (2x16GB) Kit DDR4-3600 CL16

 

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD

 

Seagate Barracuda 4TB 256MB SATA3 Hard Drive

 

Looking to last me about 6-10 years with a gpu update at some stage. I seem to be fine with 16gb ram now but might as well get 32gb while I can.
Picking the AMD is currently best bang for buck?
Any thoughts?

9164 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2422683 17-Feb-2020 19:09


I brought pretty much the same thing except i went with a Ryzen 5 3600.

 

 

 

whats your budget?



233 posts

Master Geek


  #2422684 17-Feb-2020 19:10


up to $2500 . THis is about 1800

 

 

 
 
 
 


9164 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2422700 17-Feb-2020 19:21


IMO dont try and build a computer to last 6-10 years build it to last 3-5 then upgrade it again

