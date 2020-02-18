I'm looking at a few desktop options. Use is for data analysis. Which one of these options would suit me best?
1. $1,159 (ex-lease) System Bundle - Dell OptiPlex 7040 Ex Lease SFF Desktop i7-6700 3.4GHz 16GB RAM 240GB SSD Windows 10 home DVD-RW + 23inch Brand monitor + Keyboard and mouse (All required cable will be provided)
https://pctraders.co.nz/collections/computer-systems/products/system-bundle-dell-optiplex-7040-ex-lease-sff-desktop-i7-6700-3-4ghz-16gb-ram-240gb-ssd-windows-10-pro-dvd-rw-dell-professional-p2314ht-23-ips-monitor-full-hd-keyboard-and-mouse-all-required-cable-will-be-provided
2. $2,162 Lenovo ThinkCentre M920 SFF Business PC Intel i7-9700 16GB 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD DVDRW Win10Pro 64bit 3yr Onsite warranty - USB-Keyboard/Mouse, WiFi, TPM
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKSLEN80431/Lenovo-ThinkCentre-M920-SFF-Business-PC-Intel-i7-9
3. $2,352 HP Elitedesk 800 G5 DM Business PC Intel i7-9700T 16GB 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD NO-DVD Radeon RX560 4GB Graphics Win10Pro 64bit 3yr Onsite warranty - USB-Keyboard/Mouse
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKSHDT4545964/HP-Elitedesk-800-G5-DM-Business-PC-Intel-i7-9700T