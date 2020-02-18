Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help me choose desktop computer options


#267918 18-Feb-2020 07:24
I'm looking at a few desktop options. Use is for data analysis. Which one of these options would suit me best?

 

 

 

1. $1,159 (ex-lease) System Bundle - Dell OptiPlex 7040 Ex Lease SFF Desktop i7-6700 3.4GHz 16GB RAM 240GB SSD Windows 10 home DVD-RW + 23inch Brand monitor + Keyboard and mouse (All required cable will be provided)

 

https://pctraders.co.nz/collections/computer-systems/products/system-bundle-dell-optiplex-7040-ex-lease-sff-desktop-i7-6700-3-4ghz-16gb-ram-240gb-ssd-windows-10-pro-dvd-rw-dell-professional-p2314ht-23-ips-monitor-full-hd-keyboard-and-mouse-all-required-cable-will-be-provided

 

 

 

2. $2,162 Lenovo ThinkCentre M920 SFF Business PC Intel i7-9700 16GB 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD DVDRW Win10Pro 64bit 3yr Onsite warranty - USB-Keyboard/Mouse, WiFi, TPM

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKSLEN80431/Lenovo-ThinkCentre-M920-SFF-Business-PC-Intel-i7-9

 

 

 

3. $2,352 HP Elitedesk 800 G5 DM Business PC Intel i7-9700T 16GB 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD NO-DVD Radeon RX560 4GB Graphics Win10Pro 64bit 3yr Onsite warranty - USB-Keyboard/Mouse

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKSHDT4545964/HP-Elitedesk-800-G5-DM-Business-PC-Intel-i7-9700T




  #2422842 18-Feb-2020 07:45
For a company ?

 

I'd go for the Lenovo - altho my experience with their "Next business day" support has been anything but that if anything goes wrong......... but was some time ago so hopefully theyre on top of things by now ;)

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

 

  #2422848 18-Feb-2020 07:56
What are your requirements? 

 

Will you be running local SQL instances? or just processing access / excel data?
How much risk / down time are you willing to have in the event of failure? The Lenovo & HP both come with NBD on-site warranties where as the Dell being an ex-lease will have none.

 

If you don't need the dedicated GPU or the smaller form factor of the HP, I'd go with the Lenovo. Both the HP & Lenovo you have listed are fairly identical bar the GPU and both have the 3 year NBD warranties. 

