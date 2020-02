Morning, I'm considering using my CAT6 cable to send output from a computer to another room in the house.

Using something like this

https://www.elive.co.nz/lenkeng-hdmi-ir-extender-kit-cat6-lkv372a.php

If I do this, is there a way maybe 3rd party software where I can turn on/off output to that screen without having to unlplug it from my GPU and maybe even allow a preview of screen 3 from screen 2 etc, just so I can see the movie etc is playing before I go to the room.