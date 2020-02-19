It's been a long time since I've been desktop monitor shopping, and so there is a whole bunch of new acronyms and specifications to learn.



I'm looking for advice and opinions as to whether I am better off with a single ultrawide/21:9 monitor (likely WQHD, 32+ inches) or two 16:9 monitors (almost around 24 inches).



I'm in the process of upgrading my home office. I am a heavy user of Word, email and browser tabs, but also starting to do more and more CAD (DIY designs for home workshop, 3D printing, and CNC routing). While I would like to claim I will get back into PC gaming one day, realistically that isn't going to happen until next decade's office upgrade, not this one. I also don't do anything requiring super accurate colour representation or similar. I frequently have multiple windows open comparing documents, or working between browser and program so the ability to view multiple things at once is my top priority. Next priority is things looking "nice".



I currently have a mix and matched 1x 1080P 24" widescreen monitor and a very old 19" non-widescreen that I repurposed since it was the same height as the widescreen monitor. I don't like the mix and matching/difference in image quality, and clearly the old non-widescreen monitor only gets used when I have to. This kind of gives me three screens between multi-screening the widescreen and the other one, which is usually fine.



A colleague has the Titan Army/Kogan 34 inch WQHD ultrawide model that I'm sure I've seen recommended on GZ before, but now cannot find the reference. I've used this and it is *very* nice, with noticeably better resolution than my current desktop screens. I kind of "want" something like this. "Coincidentally", the $700-$800 asking price is about what I want to spend.



But I am also aware that I can get even more screen real estate with two 16:9 monitors for a similar sort of total price. I suspect I might be limited to two Full HDs at my budget, but have certainly seen Kogan/DS and sale options using various other resolutions and acronyms.



Thoughts on overall set up? Any other acronyms I should particularly be looking out for (pros and cons)?



This is the first part of a longer term office upgrade. I intend to build a desktop PC myself (something I've always wanted, but not yet managed to do), and so can specify a graphics card to match whatever technology/frequency/resolution/sync/"feature") I end up with monitor-wise.