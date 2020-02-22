Hi all,

I'm looking to build a PC for a mate, around the $1,800-$2,000 range. The intended use besides browsing/streaming videos will be a bit of light video editing and gaming. I've assured them that this could be done with a build for a lot less, but they are after a build in this price range, possibly for future proof/change of plans etc.

I've come up with the below, however the only thing i'm struggling on is deciding on the motherboard and graphics card. The build currently sits at $1,025, excluding the motherboard and graphics card. It would be ideal to select a motherboard around $250-350, and a graphics card around $500-$600.

CPU - Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHZ ($309)

Motherboard - An x570 or downgrade to a b450?

Ram - G. Skill Ripjaws V 16GB DDR4 3200mhz ($159)

HD - WT 2TB Blue ($107)

SSD - Samsung 970 EVO plus 500gb m.2 ($183)

Graphics card - ?

Power Supply - EVGA 600 GD 600W 80+ Gold ($117)

PC Case - Lian Li Lancool II ($149)

Motherboard options that I've found -

B450 - Gigabyte B450 AORUS PRO WIFI ($235)

X570 - ASUS PRIME X570-P ($329)

X570 - ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PLUS (WI-FI) ($399)

X570 - Gigabyte X570 AORUS ELITE WIFI ($424)

X570 - ASUS PRIME X570 PRO ($429)

In terms of the graphics card, I see these two are popular, but are there any other great options? Maybe a low end option, mid tier option and a high option (something similar to the RX5700)?

Sapphire Radeon PULSE RX 5700 8GB GDDR6 ($679, there is also the XT version for $100 more)

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER OC 6G GDDR6 ($470).

Apart from the motherboard and graphics card, I can't see any other changes without a bit of sacrifice, besides the SSD, and maybe getting something for $50 cheaper etc?

Please let me know your thoughts, all advice is much appreciated :)