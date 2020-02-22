Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
$1800-$2000 PC Build - Rate my parts/Help with MOBO/GPU


#268004 22-Feb-2020 21:40
Hi all,

 

I'm looking to build a PC for a mate, around the $1,800-$2,000 range. The intended use besides browsing/streaming videos will be a bit of light video editing and gaming. I've assured them that this could be done with a build for a lot less, but they are after a build in this price range, possibly for future proof/change of plans etc. 

 

I've come up with the below, however the only thing i'm struggling on is deciding on the motherboard and graphics card. The build currently sits at $1,025, excluding the motherboard and graphics card. It would be ideal to select a motherboard around $250-350, and a graphics card around $500-$600.

 

CPU - Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHZ ($309)
Motherboard - An x570 or downgrade to a b450? 
Ram - G. Skill Ripjaws V 16GB DDR4 3200mhz ($159)
HD - WT 2TB Blue ($107)
SSD - Samsung 970 EVO plus 500gb m.2 ($183)
Graphics card - ?
Power Supply - EVGA 600 GD 600W 80+ Gold ($117)
PC Case - Lian Li Lancool II ($149)

 

Motherboard options that I've found -

 

B450 - Gigabyte B450 AORUS PRO WIFI ($235)
X570 - ASUS PRIME X570-P ($329)
X570 - ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PLUS (WI-FI) ($399)
X570 - Gigabyte X570 AORUS ELITE WIFI ($424)
X570 - ASUS PRIME X570 PRO ($429)

 

In terms of the graphics card, I see these two are popular, but are there any other great options? Maybe a low end option, mid tier option and a high option (something similar to the RX5700)?

 

Sapphire Radeon PULSE RX 5700 8GB GDDR6 ($679, there is also the XT version for $100 more)
Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER OC 6G GDDR6 ($470).

 

Apart from the motherboard and graphics card, I can't see any other changes without a bit of sacrifice, besides the SSD, and maybe getting something for $50 cheaper etc? 

 

Please let me know your thoughts, all advice is much appreciated :)

  #2425614 22-Feb-2020 22:01
B450 is fine. x570 is overkill and does not add anything if your using a 3600.

 

5600 xt for $515 ish? or you can get a rtx 2060 for $600ish?

