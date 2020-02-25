Like a few other recent threads, I'm looking at a Ryzen 3rd gen PC build. Having read more than a few reviews, I had decided that a good B450 motherboard was better suited to my needs and budget than a more entry level X570. But there are a few mentions in those threads, and on PC Part Picker, about some B450s needing a BIOS upgrade for 3rd gen Ryzen chips. I didn't think this would be a problem until I found mentions that some motherboards need an older chip to actually flash the BIOS.

Until that point, my leading candidate was an ASRock B450M. There's a PBTech review that says it works out of the box with Ryzen 3rd gen, but there are other references (mostly reddit) that individuals still needed a BIOS update claims to the contrary.

I don't know how to tell either (a) what boards will work out of the box or (b) what boards allow CPU-less BIOS updates (I've seen references to "flashback" but that doesn't seem to be a listed feature, at least on PBtech's website).

Any help/pointers/references/opinions welcome.