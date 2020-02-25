Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing: Motherboards for AMD Ryzen 3rd gen - B450 vs X570

mdf



#268043 25-Feb-2020 11:07
Like a few other recent threads, I'm looking at a Ryzen 3rd gen PC build. Having read more than a few reviews, I had decided that a good B450 motherboard was better suited to my needs and budget than a more entry level X570. But there are a few mentions in those threads, and on PC Part Picker, about some B450s needing a BIOS upgrade for 3rd gen Ryzen chips. I didn't think this would be a problem until I found mentions that some motherboards need an older chip to actually flash the BIOS.

 

Until that point, my leading candidate was an ASRock B450M. There's a PBTech review that says it works out of the box with Ryzen 3rd gen, but there are other references (mostly reddit) that individuals still needed a BIOS update claims to the contrary.

 

I don't know how to tell either (a) what boards will work out of the box or (b) what boards allow CPU-less BIOS updates (I've seen references to "flashback" but that doesn't seem to be a listed feature, at least on PBtech's website).

 

Any help/pointers/references/opinions welcome.

xpd

SysOp
  #2426800 25-Feb-2020 11:23
A lot of the budget boards dont support flashback, so you do need the "old" cpu upgrade route.

 

I had the issue, and just dropped off my board, cpu and ram to Playtech who did it for me (think was around $20). 

 

Check with the retailer, and if they claim it'll work out of the box and it dosent, then its on them to sort.

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

 

  #2426806 25-Feb-2020 11:30
The later revisions of a motherboard will have support out of box. It’s the earlier models which need an update.

MSI boards have a flash feature without needing a cpu. You can also sometimes tell as they may release under a different name eg. Msi b450 tomahawk vs tomahawk MAX

 
 
 
 


  #2426830 25-Feb-2020 12:06
mdf:

 

Until that point, my leading candidate was an ASRock B450M. There's a PBTech review that says it works out of the box with Ryzen 3rd gen, but there are other references (mostly reddit) that individuals still needed a BIOS update claims to the contrary.

 

 

I've recently brought an ASRock B450 PRO4.

 

I'd seen references to a possible BIOS update being required, but it didn't need one.

 

 

 

I think as SpartanVXL mentions this is probably for older versions of some boards, and newer boards will have a late enough BIOS that it won't be an issue.

 

From memory the motherboard box had a "Ryzen5 Ready" sticker on it.

