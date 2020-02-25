Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Half decent office pc with dual monitors? Suggestions please


Hi,

 

What is a half decent build for an office PC in constant use? Used mostly for Microsoft office apps (not Office 365), online cloud computing via browser but something that will last 3 plus years and feel snappy to use. Would like it to have dual monitors, they don’t need to be huge but what's a decent resolution? The current one is pretty grainy.

 

I was thinking 8 GB ram, SSD for the win 10 and old style office apps install, separate HD for files (doesn’t need to be large, most are stored on server).

 

What sized SSD drives should I be looking at? What resolution and size for the dual monitors?

 

Thanks for any input. I will be listing possible specs for comments once I get some specs to list. Would appreciate feedback.

Whats your budget ?

 

Any machine these days, I'd get minimum 16GB and 480/512GB SSD.

 

1920x1080 for the screens, so look at 24". 

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

 

You get what you pay for.

 

Well sell HP ProDesk 600 and EliteDesk 800 series machines for this purpose for a very good reason.  They just go and go and go.  Triple head video out of the box these days.  NVMe SSDs.  Desktop Mini options if you don't mind sacrificing a little bit of CPU power but retain full NVME SSD speeds, or AIO options (ProOne and EliteOne series) for full Desktop CPU power but reduced cable clutter, and you can tack on an additional screen.  3 year next business day on site hardware warranty.

 

The Elite series desktops have a second NVME slot or 2.5" bay for adding a second SSD for more internal storage with no moving parts.  The ProDesk series just has a 3.5" or 2.5" bay, but your second drive for data can of course be a slower SATA SSD.

 

If you go with a locally assembled machine, for reliability I suggest sticking with an Intel CPU, motherboard, and SSD so you have only one direction to point the finger if it misbehaves.  Just be prepared to 'send it back and wait a week or two' for the vendor to fix it and source parts if it breaks.  What is the cost to your business if this happens?




