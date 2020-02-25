Hi,

What is a half decent build for an office PC in constant use? Used mostly for Microsoft office apps (not Office 365), online cloud computing via browser but something that will last 3 plus years and feel snappy to use. Would like it to have dual monitors, they don’t need to be huge but what's a decent resolution? The current one is pretty grainy.

I was thinking 8 GB ram, SSD for the win 10 and old style office apps install, separate HD for files (doesn’t need to be large, most are stored on server).

What sized SSD drives should I be looking at? What resolution and size for the dual monitors?

Thanks for any input. I will be listing possible specs for comments once I get some specs to list. Would appreciate feedback.