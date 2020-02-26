It is said that the PSU is the key to building a stable system.

Thus, I am something of a zealot when it comes to selecting PSUs. I stick to a small handful of brands; usually FSP/Fortron Source, Seasonic, Enermax; with consideration for Superflower or XFX if I ever had the opportunity. I went to go source a couple of new Seasonic PSUs, and now it seems like I am also being denied the opportunity to buy my usual favoured brands.

Does anybody have any insight/experience to what has happened here? It seems like these brands are disappearing off the the New Zealand market to me. Is it because they not popular enough? A classic island problem? Are these brands too reliable? Are their warranty arrangements not feasible?

On a related note, what is considered to be the reasonable lifespan of a computer power supply in accordance with the Consumer Guarantees Act, and would it be distinct or enforceable in comparison to a whole computer?