Hi all
Need to buy monitors for an employee. What is the best way to go these days? Will be driven by a modern HP laptop in a dock (display port output).
Legal industry, so document heavy.
Is dual 23" 1920x1080 monitors still the way to go?
At my last job (engineering industry) I was provided 1920x1200 24" screens which I found noticeably better for working on documents than 1080's.
I used to run a single 27" 1440p Screen at home, which I found comparable to dual 1080's.
Willing to go used / ex lease to keep cost down, but willing to spend what is needed to for a good setup.
22 / 23" 1080P monitors are obviously super common and cheap. PBtech has exlease HP elite-display E231i's for $149.50incl tommorow. These match some other screen in the office (shared with another firm in the same industry).
24" 1200P are much more rare (and generally quite expensive new) - That said the exlease Lenovo LT2452p is $138incl at pbtech tomorrow.
27" 1440p monitors arn't typically available ex lease, but office focused models seem to start at $700 new and from around $300 used.
Any thoughts?