Hi all



Need to buy monitors for an employee. What is the best way to go these days? Will be driven by a modern HP laptop in a dock (display port output).



Legal industry, so document heavy.



Is dual 23" 1920x1080 monitors still the way to go?



At my last job (engineering industry) I was provided 1920x1200 24" screens which I found noticeably better for working on documents than 1080's.



I used to run a single 27" 1440p Screen at home, which I found comparable to dual 1080's.







Willing to go used / ex lease to keep cost down, but willing to spend what is needed to for a good setup.







22 / 23" 1080P monitors are obviously super common and cheap. PBtech has exlease HP elite-display E231i's for $149.50incl tommorow. These match some other screen in the office (shared with another firm in the same industry).



24" 1200P are much more rare (and generally quite expensive new) - That said the exlease Lenovo LT2452p is $138incl at pbtech tomorrow.



27" 1440p monitors arn't typically available ex lease, but office focused models seem to start at $700 new and from around $300 used.

Any thoughts?