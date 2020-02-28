Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingMonitors for office use 2x 1080p vs 2x1200p vs 1x 1440p


699 posts

Ultimate Geek


#268106 28-Feb-2020 11:44
Send private message

Hi all

 


Need to buy monitors for an employee. What is the best way to go these days? Will be driven by a modern HP laptop in a dock (display port output).

Legal industry, so document heavy.

Is dual 23" 1920x1080 monitors still the way to go?

At my last job (engineering industry) I was provided 1920x1200 24" screens which I found noticeably better for working on documents than 1080's.

I used to run a single 27" 1440p Screen at home, which I found comparable to dual 1080's.


 

Willing to go used / ex lease to keep cost down, but willing to spend what is needed to for a good setup.


 

22 / 23" 1080P monitors are obviously super common and cheap. PBtech has exlease HP elite-display E231i's for $149.50incl tommorow. These match some other screen in the office (shared with another firm in the same industry).

24" 1200P are much more rare (and generally quite expensive new) - That said the exlease Lenovo LT2452p is $138incl at pbtech tomorrow.

27" 1440p monitors arn't typically available ex lease, but office focused models seem to start at $700 new and from around $300 used.

 

 

 

Any thoughts?

Create new topic
3400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2428774 28-Feb-2020 12:16
Send private message quote this post

What made the 1920x1200 better for document editing?  The extra vertical res?  Have you considered setting them up with a monitor mounted vertically for the document editing type stuff? 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.