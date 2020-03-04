I've read a few Q&As here and none are quite what I have in mind.

I want to run my contractor business from my Windows 10 PC at home, as well as my personal life.

For ease of demarcation I'm thinking I will have 2 user accounts as Windows 10 seems to describe them. I would set them up as non-MS account users and label them "personal" and "work" or whatever.

I have multiple email accounts, some personal, some work, mix of xtra and gmail.

I want to run MS Office 365. It's only me so a personal (rather than home) subscription is all I need.

Can I create a generic MS Account ID (call it "sharedon" but could be anything), then two user accounts on the PC that both log into the same MS Account to access Office 365 (so all it's apps like Word, Outlook, etc) but then of course I can set up different email settings in the two instances of Outlook.

Or will MS freeze that out?

Core of the question ... 1 PC, two user accounts/logins, 1 MS account

I have a suspicion it won't work and I'll have to buy Office 365 Home