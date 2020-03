Im not a regular firefox user, but appears its history search and delete has changed. You use to be able to search, select one then hold shift ctrl, then select the amount you want to delete, hit delete and it would delete the section.



I couldnt do this.



So i searched netflix, but a website said to right click forget about this site, now I cannot log in, I presume its blocking forms or cookies or something the "Forget site" function?



Sorry was not sure where to put this question.