Hi,

I have a Cooler Master SK621 which is in awesome condition and very lovely and so on, which I would want to swap to any other 60% Bluetooth mechanical keyboard, so looking for anyone who's interested.

The only reason I want to do that is that it is not working particularly well with iOS devices (namely, the SW keyboard doesn't hide when the cooler master is connected via Bluetooth). Since iPad is my main computer this is kinda big deal for me.