USB 3.0 graphics as primary?


#268278 9-Mar-2020 16:58
I can't seem to find information on whether I can use a USB 3.0 video graphics card as the only graphics card available in a PC.  I want to use both PCI-e slots for another purpose and remove the current NVIDIA card.  Would that be possible?  I only see references to using a USB graphics adapter for a 2nd monitor.  Is that all it can be used for?

 

The PC is quite old.  I'm concerned the old BIOS may complain about no graphics card during boot up, and I may not be able configure the BIOS if required, although that's not so important.  But will I get anything out of it once Windows 10 boots?

 

Thanks.

  #2435228 9-Mar-2020 17:20
I'd be very reluctant to do this.  Normal graphics cards will operate in a basic VGA mode when no drivers are loaded or the drivers are bad for some reason.  USB graphics won't do that, so if the computer did boot and there were issues, you'd have a hard time troubleshooting.

 

IIRC loads of people used to run Linux PFsense headless (including machines without video cards), but I'd expect this would require a motherboard that would allow you to boot with no graphics card.

 

Consider setting your machine up with a remote access method like Remote Desktop or AnyDesk or similar, pull the graphics card after turning off any BIOS warnings you can find, and see if you can remote into the machine.  DO this first with the graphics card installed and check timings (e.g. 90 seconds to boot to the desktop, but another 45 seconds before RDP or AnyDesk allowed you to connect) so you know what to expect if things are working correctly.  Note that its possible some remote control programs will freak out at no installed graphics and not work, so perhaps configure the machine to shut down gracefully when the power button is pressed briefly, and you could check Event Viewer to see if the machine appeared to boot and shut down normally.

 

Could you keep PCIe graphics and instead of using both PCIe slots for your requirements, use one PCIe slot and a USB connected thingee instead of a second card? 

 

Any chance your machine is old enough to have an AGP graphics slot?  I happen to have a new-old-stock AGP card in my junk pile.




  #2435232 9-Mar-2020 17:29
What motherboard are you using? Are there any PCI or m.2 slots? You could switch to a PCI graphics card or use a PCI-E extender on the m.2 slot




