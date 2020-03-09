I can't seem to find information on whether I can use a USB 3.0 video graphics card as the only graphics card available in a PC. I want to use both PCI-e slots for another purpose and remove the current NVIDIA card. Would that be possible? I only see references to using a USB graphics adapter for a 2nd monitor. Is that all it can be used for?
The PC is quite old. I'm concerned the old BIOS may complain about no graphics card during boot up, and I may not be able configure the BIOS if required, although that's not so important. But will I get anything out of it once Windows 10 boots?
Thanks.