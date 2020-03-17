I am looking for a replacement UPS. Mine has finally died after it received it's long service award... <1 min silence>

Enough of that, I bought 2 new 12V 9AH batteries which might be looking for a good home soon (for an amount to be discussed later)

The UPS will be servicing:

1. WiFi router (maybe 2) (say 20 watt)

2. pfSense box (240 watt)

3. Synology NAS (40 watt)

From this, I am looking at a 650VA UPS (I think). I will connect it to my Synology with a USB cable.

This looks like it will do the job, but I would like to hear your opinions and advice too. Thanks

- Dynamix UPSD650 Defender 650VA (390W) Line Interactive UPS, 936 Joules Surge Protection, 2x NZ Power Sockets, Netguard Smart Monitoring Software, USB Cable Included. 2 Year Warranty.