Which UPS with Synology


29 posts

Geek


#268398 17-Mar-2020 15:48
I am looking for a replacement UPS. Mine has finally died after it received it's long service award... <1 min silence>

 

Enough of that, I bought 2 new 12V 9AH batteries which might be looking for a good home soon (for an amount to be discussed later)

 

 

 

The UPS will be servicing:

 

1. WiFi router (maybe 2) (say 20 watt)

 

2. pfSense box (240 watt)

 

3. Synology NAS (40 watt)

 

From this, I am looking at a 650VA UPS (I think). I will connect it to my Synology with a USB cable.

 

This looks like it will do the job, but I would like to hear your opinions and advice too. Thanks

 

 

 

- Dynamix UPSD650 Defender 650VA (390W) Line Interactive UPS, 936 Joules Surge Protection, 2x NZ Power Sockets, Netguard Smart Monitoring Software, USB Cable Included. 2 Year Warranty.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

230 posts

Master Geek


  #2440058 17-Mar-2020 16:03
Hi there

 

Been down a similar road for draytek router, ONT, netgear readynas and unifi 250w switch and ended up building my own based on @noroad guidance using 1000w inverter and deep cycle battery that gives me about 4h run time for around $250.

 

Have a read of this discussion https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=50&topicId=260146

4725 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2440077 17-Mar-2020 16:35
I recently just bought

1 x APC Back-UPS Series Tower UPS, 700VA, Line-Interactive
@ $183.24 each ($159.34 excl GST each)

From ascent last month to replace an older one I had where batteries had gone and I knew I had to take it completely apart to swap the battery.

Monitoring that and another one via a raspberry pi with nut. That particular one has my nvr, cameras, main switch, aps and home automation server (set to shut down after 5 mins).




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

 
 
 
 




29 posts

Geek


  #2440087 17-Mar-2020 16:44
Yoban:

 

Hi there

 

Been down a similar road for draytek router, ONT, netgear readynas and unifi 250w switch and ended up building my own based on @noroad guidance using 1000w inverter and deep cycle battery that gives me about 4h run time for around $250.

 

Have a read of this discussion https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=50&topicId=260146

 

 

Interesting read ... varied opinions leaning towards APC

 

 

 

davidcole: I recently just bought

1 x APC Back-UPS Series Tower UPS, 700VA, Line-Interactive
@ $183.24 each ($159.34 excl GST each)

From ascent last month to replace an older one I had where batteries had gone and I knew I had to take it completely apart to swap the battery.

Monitoring that and another one via a raspberry pi with nut. That particular one has my nvr, cameras, main switch, aps and home automation server (set to shut down after 5 mins).

 

Which exact model David?

