Anyone managed to get it to work? Joust doesn't want to work with my Sony KD-49X7000D. Works fine with Chrome and Android ph.
Yep, I just did the
edge://flags in the address bar.
#load-media-router-component-extension Enabled
And it 'just worked' to my Nvidia Shield.
Well, bugger me!!! Never saw that with my googling.
THANK you VERY much!!
But, gotta wonder why it is an experimental feature. Perhaps in test mode?
Out of curiosity, how did you find this?
Yep, why the menu item is there when it won't work.....
I also got an answer on a posting on the tenforums site.
Cheers.