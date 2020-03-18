Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268412 18-Mar-2020 09:23
Anyone managed to get it to work? Joust doesn't want to work with my Sony KD-49X7000D. Works fine with Chrome and Android ph.

  #2440631 18-Mar-2020 13:01
Yep, I just did the

 

edge://flags in the address bar.

 

#load-media-router-component-extension Enabled

 

And it 'just worked' to my Nvidia Shield.

 

 









  #2440758 18-Mar-2020 15:34
Well, bugger me!!! Never saw that with my googling.

 

THANK you VERY much!! 

 

But, gotta wonder why it is an experimental feature. Perhaps in test mode?

 

Out of curiosity, how did you find this?

 
 
 
 


  #2440856 18-Mar-2020 19:38
:) I think maybe I just read older articles. After posting I had a look at my unmodified work copy of Edge, and low and behold the menu option is there but presumably it doesn't work without the extension enabled. Which is a bit rubbish for the end user.









  #2440872 18-Mar-2020 20:13
Yep, why the menu item is there when it won't work.....

 

I also got an answer on a posting on the tenforums site.

 

Cheers.

