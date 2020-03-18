Hi.

I am having a crazy annoying issue that started in the past few weeks.

I have a PC with 3 Screens, every several seconds, if I am using one of the two outer screens, from time to time (regularly but I have never timed how often or the interval) I'll be typing away and the focus will shift to the active window of the middle (primary) monitor which is super frustrating.

Has anyone seen or know of updates which might have caused that? It doesn't seem to matter what is on the middle screen.

I am running Windows 10 Pro 1909