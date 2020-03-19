Like many people, I'm needing to work from home full time. I've worked from home regularly before, so no real problem.

I have a work laptop and a home desktop. The laptop is a Microsoft Surface Laptop 2, which has one USB port and no Ethernet port, and WiFi in my office isn't great, so I need Ethernet. Currently I have a three port USB hub that includes an Ethernet adapter. I plug my keyboard, mouse, and wireless dongle in, plug Ethernet in, and swap the hub between the laptop and the desktop. This works fine. Monitors are no problem, laptop is DisplayPort, home PC is HDMI, and the monitor auto-detects.

I'd like to avoid having to move the plug twice a day, as it's not especially easy to get to. What's the best solution? A KVM switch? A USB switch? Some kind of dock that supports more than one computer?