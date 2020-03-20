I just started running the Folding at home software.
They are doing a lot of co-vid19 virus research projects at the moment.
Is anyone else here using it?
The Geekzone teams are
I am doing it for Barnacules team. Not done much as I only have a gtx 970 in one machine and cpu only i3 8100s in the others, and the system is struggling to get the work units out and back in.
Not sure that there would be enough people working for vodafone to want to make one, and it looks like the servers that do the group stuff are perpetually stuffed with load at the moment.
Was thinking more of a team of people ON Vodafone isp
As you point out the project is struggling to send out enough workunits , mines been sitting for 3 hours waiting more.
The Folding at home group did a AMA at reddit
https://www.reddit.com/r/pcmasterrace/comments/flgm7q/ama_with_the_team_behind_foldinghome_coronavirus/
What would be rediculously cool, would be a small client running on the Vodafone TV unit
If Folding at Home is overloaded, then there is also BOINC that's doing a similar thing.
We could do a Geekzone group rather than a VFNZ group ;)
I have it running, joined the New Zealand group.
Looks like you need a discrete GPU if you want to to help with corona/covid-19 https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/foldinghome-put-your-cpu-and-gpu-in-use-against-the-corona-covid-19-virus.html
I've spun up a few CPU and GPU folding at home instances. Its picked up some covid-19 CPU and GPU tasks.
Haven't joined any team yet but will if there is any common group suggested... will do
I am running Rosetta@Home - team "Geekzone".
ill join up once seti at home finishes up in a few days
Let's do both?
Folding @ home Team geekzone
Rosetta @ home Team geekzone
Might do better if admin posts it to the main groups with a sticky? to publicise it?
Boinc Rosetta@Home here:
is there a stats page for Rosetta@home? i can't find geekzone group on any of the bonic ones...
also they don't support arm64 :/
