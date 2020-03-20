Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1524 posts

Uber Geek


#268444 20-Mar-2020 06:05
I just started running the Folding at home software.


Rosetta@home


Folding@home


They are doing a lot of co-vid19 virus research projects at the moment.


Is anyone else here using it? 


The Geekzone teams are




 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
23066 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2442421 20-Mar-2020 19:31
I am doing it for Barnacules team. Not done much as I only have a gtx 970 in one machine and cpu only i3 8100s in the others, and the system is struggling to get the work units out and back in.

 

Not sure that there would be enough people working for vodafone to want to make one, and it looks like the servers that do the group stuff are perpetually stuffed with load at the moment.




1524 posts

Uber Geek


  #2442612 21-Mar-2020 06:41
One person supports this post
Was thinking more of a team of people ON Vodafone isp

 

As you point out the project is struggling to send out enough workunits , mines been sitting for 3 hours waiting more.

 

The Folding at home group did a AMA at reddit

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/pcmasterrace/comments/flgm7q/ama_with_the_team_behind_foldinghome_coronavirus/

 

What would be rediculously cool, would be a small client running on the Vodafone TV unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


126 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2442621 21-Mar-2020 08:26
Apsattv:

 

As you point out the project is struggling to send out enough workunits , mines been sitting for 3 hours waiting more.

 

 

 

 

If Folding at Home is overloaded, then there is also BOINC that's doing a similar thing.

1165 posts

Uber Geek


  #2442722 21-Mar-2020 10:21
BOINC, Rosetta@home is doing COVID-19 data crunching.

Nate wants an iphone
3916 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443165 21-Mar-2020 16:51
2 people support this post
We could do a Geekzone group rather than a VFNZ group ;)




154 posts

Master Geek


  #2443256 21-Mar-2020 17:43
I have it running, joined the New Zealand group.

 

Looks like you need a discrete GPU if you want to to help with corona/covid-19 https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/foldinghome-put-your-cpu-and-gpu-in-use-against-the-corona-covid-19-virus.html

 

 

Nate wants an iphone
3916 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443285 21-Mar-2020 18:36
I've spun up a few CPU and GPU folding at home instances. Its picked up some covid-19 CPU and GPU tasks. 

 

Haven't joined any team yet but will if there is any common group suggested... will do




'That VDSL Cat'
11854 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2443290 21-Mar-2020 18:39
One person supports this post
I'm on the reddit group right now, but if there is a local geekzone one i'll swap.

 

 




BDFL - Memuneh
66072 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443327 21-Mar-2020 19:17
I am running Rosetta@Home - team "Geekzone".




9274 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2443404 21-Mar-2020 21:58
freitasm:

 

I am running Rosetta@Home - team "Geekzone".

 

 

 

 

ill join up once seti at home finishes up in a few days



1524 posts

Uber Geek


  #2443563 22-Mar-2020 10:47
One person supports this post
Let's do both?

 

Folding @ home Team geekzone
Rosetta @ home Team geekzone

 

Might do better if admin posts it to the main groups with a sticky? to publicise it?

 

 

 

 

 

 

BDFL - Memuneh
66072 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443578 22-Mar-2020 11:06
One person supports this post
The Geekzone teams are

 




BDFL - Memuneh
66072 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443681 22-Mar-2020 13:22
Boinc Rosetta@Home here:

 




'That VDSL Cat'
11854 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2443743 22-Mar-2020 14:03
is there a stats page for Rosetta@home? i can't find geekzone group on any of the bonic ones...

 

 

 

also they don't support arm64 :/




BDFL - Memuneh
66072 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443746 22-Mar-2020 14:06
hio77:

 

is there a stats page for Rosetta@home? i can't find geekzone group on any of the bonic ones...

 

also they don't support arm64 :/

 

 

Rosetta@home Team Geekzone Boinc stats




 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
