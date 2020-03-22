Like a lot of people I'm preparing for working from home. My wife and are getting work laptops to use, both will be Thinkpads. Not sure on exact specs, but should be decent. I'd like to get a monitor that can be used with those. It'll mainly be Outlook, Excel, Word and web browsing. However, when this is all over, I'd like the monitor to be used with our desktop PC (Lenovo M83). That's currently in storage and hard to get (we're part way through a reno). When used with the M83, I'd like it to act as home office, as well as a second TV for Netflix etc and maybe a bit of gaming for my kids.

So I'm after a monitor that works well for business with the Thinkpads, but will also work well for movies and light gaming. The current monitor for the M83 is 24" 1080P, so I'd like to improve on that. So, I think I'm after a 27" 1440P monitor. It seems for around $750 I can get those specs. However, I'm not clear on some of the differences between options.

Dell has a 1ms 155 Hz S2719DGF on special for $629. But it's TN, not IPS. Is there any point with 1ms 155 Hz if my kids will only do light (I hope) gaming? Am I better off getting IPS? Do I need USB-C? What's the benefit of that?

Any other issues or products to consider?