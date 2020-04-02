Hello there.

I have a Gigabyte a320m-s2h motherboard that comes with x1 CPU fan header and x1 system fan header.

I want to control five 3 pin fans through voltage (can change in BIOS) which I will run through the system fan header. 1 Cooler Master 120mm fan rear exhaust. 1 ARCTIC F12-120 mm for top exhaust. Front =1 ARCTIC F14-140 mm, 1 ARCTIC F12-120 mm, & 1 Cooler Master 140 mm fan (front cant hold x3 140mm fans). I played around with all possible fan configurations, and this seems to deliver the lowest temperature (didn't test with 4 or less fans however).

I currently run them through a Deepcool fh-10 hub, but because it runs off SATA, these fans receive full power and nothing less (1513 RPM). She's a bit noisy. Although not bad considering they're on full blast. Still a bit confused on the SATA part though, since I saw one on newegg that reckons it can run off SATA and control 3-pin fans.

My CPU cooler occupies the CPU header.

My question is; is it feasible to run a 1-5 splitter into the system fan header (think arctic fans only take 0.071A?), or does anyone recommend a good 3-pin hub? The Phanteks PWM Fan Hub would be perfect, but is difficult to find a site that has one available. Some decent splitters on Amazon/Aliexpress.

Alternatively, I could keep the exhaust fans on full power and use a splitter just for the front fans.

Thank you.