Wannabe Geek


#269688 2-Apr-2020 13:45
Hello there. 

 

I have a Gigabyte a320m-s2h motherboard that comes with x1 CPU fan header and x1 system fan header. 

 

I want to control five 3 pin fans through voltage (can change in BIOS) which I will run through the system fan header. 1 Cooler Master 120mm fan rear exhaust. 1 ARCTIC F12-120 mm for top exhaust. Front =1 ARCTIC F14-140 mm, 1 ARCTIC F12-120 mm, & 1 Cooler Master 140 mm fan (front cant hold x3 140mm fans). I played around with all possible fan configurations, and this seems to deliver the lowest temperature (didn't test with 4 or less fans however).

 

I currently run them through a Deepcool fh-10 hub, but because it runs off SATA, these fans receive full power and nothing less (1513 RPM). She's a bit noisy. Although not bad considering they're on full blast. Still a bit confused on the SATA part though, since I saw one on newegg that reckons it can run off SATA and control 3-pin fans. 

 

My CPU cooler occupies the CPU header. 

 

My question is; is it feasible to run a 1-5 splitter into the system fan header (think arctic fans only take 0.071A?), or does anyone recommend a good 3-pin hub? The Phanteks PWM Fan Hub would be perfect, but is difficult to find a site that has one available. Some decent splitters on Amazon/Aliexpress. 

 

Alternatively, I could keep the exhaust fans on full power and use a splitter just for the front fans. 

 

Thank you. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2452963 2-Apr-2020 13:59
You could make a splitter but you could only pick one and let it provide the speed signal and run the others with only two wires connected in parallel. It would mean that 4 of them would be running at an unknown speed +/- what the fan providing the signal is attempting to target.







9336 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2452969 2-Apr-2020 14:05
personally i would buy a fan hub

