Personally, I'd say carry on building your own. That way you get exactly what you want without needing to compromise anywhere. I built a computer (@freitasm and @michaelmurfy helped out) almost a year ago and even though some of the tech behind some of my gear is getting on a bit it's an absolute flyer. I'm still really happy with and can easily see it lasting me a number of years to come yet. I've listed out my components and their price at the time below:

Case: Cooler Master Silencio 352 Silent MATX Mini Tower - $125.00

PSU: EVGA 650 GD 650W 80+ Gold Power supply - $120.75

Motherboard: Gigabyte Q370M D3H GSM PLUS mATX for Intel 8th Gen CPU - $257.31

CPU: Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 8700 6 Core 32Ghz 12MB LGA1151 - $511.75

CPU Fan: CRYORIG C7 Top Flow Low Profile CPU Cooler 92mm fan - $56.35

RAM: HyperX Fury 16GB DDR4 2666MHz CL16 Black - $182.85

SSD: Intel 760P 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 X 4 - $171.35

Optical Drive: LG GH24NSD1 internal SATA DVD writer black - $28.75

Fan power supply splitter cable $6.05

Orico nano USB Bluetooth 4.0 adaptor - $20.00

Total cost $1480.16 - all parts from PB Tech.

Later purchases:

Nvidia GeForce GTX1070 from another Geekzone user - $307.02 including shipping

Crucial MX500 2.5inch 500GB SSD - 125.35

Bringing my total outlay to still under $2k at $1912.53.

The RAM was a little expensive when I purchased it, it since fell to $132.55 per unit but has risen to $159.94 quite recently.

The case is a mini-tower and has slots for multiple internal drives as well as 3 USB at the front (2 x USB 3.0) and a card reader. The motherboard I selected (mATX as it was originally in a 2U case I picked up from another GZ user) has another 4 built in USB sockets and drives the case USB's from a header. Whatever you get should have a combination of these to give you what you want. It also has padding to help with noise control and it is pretty quiet.

If you don't want to go down the track of buying a video card sticking with Intel is really the only choice you have. If you do want to go there, I'm thinking of selling the one I have as it's not quite suitable for my needs so feel free to PM me. In terms of performance for stuff like video editing, it all depends on what processors you're thinking of as to which one would be best. At the price point you're looking at there's going to be little difference so it would come down to whether or not you could justify the expense of a video card ('expense' being a variable term depending on which one you were looking at) given that video processing is CPU, rather than GPU, intensive.

From the description of your needs, a system similar(ish) to mine would be ample. From what I understand, you're in the J'Ville/Newlands area? I'm in Tawa so after the current distancing restrictions are over you'd be more than welcome to pop over and see/hear my system if you wanted.

Edit: added a couple of missed words in sentence 2.