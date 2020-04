Hi



After a couple of weeks staring at a tiny screen all day, I've decided to buy a monitor to help make working from home a bit more bearable.



I'm looking for roughly a 24 inch screen, preferaby with a height adjustable stand (but this is not essential). It will mainly be used for basic desktop applications (MS Word, Excel etc), but also possibly a small amount TV shows and gaming in future.



Budget is $300.



Keen to hear any recommendations. Thanks in advance for your help!