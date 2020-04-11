I am helping a friend run his office remotely. One of his machine seems to hanging regularly. The staff member accesses it usually using Chrome Remote Desktop and I logon using Teamviewer to debug. Not sure waht the staff member is doing but the machine occasionally locks up completely so it cannot be accessed. Teamviewer hangs and Chrome wont connect.

I have tried to go to another machine on the network and RDP to it but it times out there also. Since I can get to another machine on the network is there a way I can restart the one that hangs from another on the same network?

I came across this link but would appreciate practical advice rather than just blindly follow some instructions I found

https://www.groovypost.com/howto/remote-shutdown-restart-windows-10/

Thanks