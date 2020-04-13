Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Server running 24/7: Replace with Raspberry PI?


#269888 13-Apr-2020 11:08
A couple of years ago I bought a second hand HP desktop with Intel Core 2 Duo. I've been running it 24/7 and it's serving as e.g. PiHole DNS server and I'm running some cron jobs. I've never really considered the power usage, but I just did some calculations and it surprised me a lot how much power it would use.

 

This website mentions an idle power usage of 50w, and load power usage of 100w. Based on 95% idle, 5% load, I come to about 1200 kWh per year.

 

For a RPI 4b, the power usage is apparently 3w idle, 7w on load. Total power usage would be only 83kWh!

 

We currently pay about $0.30 + GST for power, so my current PC costs me $440 per year to run, and the RPI only $29?

 

Is my calculation correct or did I miss something? For that difference I can buy almost 3 new RPI's...

  #2460403 13-Apr-2020 11:43
Go for it - I helped @ZollyMonsta a couple of months back move a few of his websites (including The Cheese - https://thecheese.co.nz) to a Raspberry Pi 4 and have been incredibly impressed with what it has been able to handle.

I did write a blog post for anyone new to the platform to set up Wordpress: https://murfy.nz/2020/02/01/setting-up-a-basic-wordpress-server/

You could run PiHole, Apache etc all on the same Pi either using Docker, or assigning multiple IP addresses to the Pi, or simply running Apache (or your web server of choice) on a different port.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide



  #2460405 13-Apr-2020 11:46
Thanks @michaelmurfy that is useful. I'm pretty confident I can run everything on the RPI I need it to, but except for the power usage I don't see a need to upgrade. But if I can save ~$400 per year on power, it's an easy decision. Just still surprised that the power usage is so high?

 
 
 
 


  #2460417 13-Apr-2020 11:53
The Pi uses bugger all power and may actually be more powerful than your C2D. You’ll likely end up saving money on power over time especially if the C2D gets a bit loaded at times. The Pi is also tiny and fanless so can be tucked away. Personally I’d recommend it for your use.

They’re really neat little computers. I personally have one (an old Pi 2) running PiHole on my network and it has not skipped a beat in the 4 years it’s been my DNS server.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide

  #2460418 13-Apr-2020 11:54
Yeh it adds up pretty quickly, I'm about to look at doing the same. I did a rough idea calculation for mine and it was over $1/day to run it, considering the small value it provides me in terms of real world performance, I'm not sure it's worth it. 

 

I recently moved a Raspberry Pi running Home Assistant to an old Dell Optiplex 3010 SFF machine, looking at moving back. The only reason I moved it from a Pi to a full PC was because the PC can run Windows Server 2012 R2 (Which I have a legit license for before you ask), and I can simply run Home Assistant and some other tools in VMs. When I was running it on a Pi it would lockup once every week or 2, and I'd have to pull the power and reboot it. On the new setup I could restart the VM through RDP on my phone which is really nice to have. It's all about value at the end of the day, for some people $1/day is a bargain for what the machine will provide them/their home. For others like me it's not. 

 

I might look at other options, such as if someone has made a Pi type device but it can run a Windows OS.

