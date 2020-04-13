A proper adapter will current limit and should be fine except the drive will not work, but there are many DC adapters out there which will cook up instead.

And its impossible to tell without putting a load on it and seeing what happens. I have some mid price range USB chargers that are rated to 2.4 + 1 amps - so 3.4 in total but you can pull 8 amps from either socket on them before they finally drop the voltage down. They then let out the magic smoke after about 4 mins.