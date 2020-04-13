Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing AC adaptor problem


6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#269890 13-Apr-2020 11:12
It seems the 1.5 ac adaptor has ceased working to my wdbaau001hbk-01 hdd that I use to download programmes from my tv. I have a spare adaptor that is 1.0a and wondering if I can use it or any suggestions welcome please.🤔

2368 posts

Uber Geek


  #2460372 13-Apr-2020 11:14
Whats the output voltage on both adapters? You could give it a go if it's similar, but my guess is 1a might not have enough guts to start the hdd spinning.

291 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2460374 13-Apr-2020 11:16
You could give it a try but you may fry the power adapter as it does need the 18w / 1.5a according to the specs. Perhaps if you don't let it run for hours you will be fine, but don't let it run unattended.

 
 
 
 


2169 posts

Uber Geek


  #2460379 13-Apr-2020 11:23
I wouldn't go smaller, you might end up with funky things happening, could even get some data loss.

You need to look at:
Output type (AC / DC) - MUST be the same.
Output voltage (V) - MUST be the same.
Output current (A / I) - Should be the same or more than the old one.
Plug polarity( _-(o-_ ) - MUST be the same.

Any of the above items can result in destruction of your device if they are wrong.




23105 posts

Uber Geek

  #2460380 13-Apr-2020 11:23
A proper adapter will current limit and should be fine except the drive will not work, but there are many DC adapters out there which will cook up instead.

 

And its impossible to tell without putting a load on it and seeing what happens. I have some mid price range USB chargers that are rated to 2.4 + 1 amps - so 3.4 in total but you can pull 8 amps from either socket on them before they finally drop the voltage down. They then let out the magic smoke after about 4 mins.




