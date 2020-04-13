It seems the 1.5 ac adaptor has ceased working to my wdbaau001hbk-01 hdd that I use to download programmes from my tv. I have a spare adaptor that is 1.0a and wondering if I can use it or any suggestions welcome please.🤔
Whats the output voltage on both adapters? You could give it a go if it's similar, but my guess is 1a might not have enough guts to start the hdd spinning.
You could give it a try but you may fry the power adapter as it does need the 18w / 1.5a according to the specs. Perhaps if you don't let it run for hours you will be fine, but don't let it run unattended.
A proper adapter will current limit and should be fine except the drive will not work, but there are many DC adapters out there which will cook up instead.
And its impossible to tell without putting a load on it and seeing what happens. I have some mid price range USB chargers that are rated to 2.4 + 1 amps - so 3.4 in total but you can pull 8 amps from either socket on them before they finally drop the voltage down. They then let out the magic smoke after about 4 mins.