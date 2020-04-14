Hi Guys,

I am looking at buying a new PC for personal and/or work use and would need a pretty good PC for the same.

Would be mainly used for surfing/movies and occasionally heavy gaming so want something thats ready for these purposes.

My work also involves some potentially moderate graphics card needing work and i am assuming a good/decent graphics should cut it.

Here is a list of what i am looking at buying with a budget of around NZ$1800 and looking to buy from PBTech.



- Phanteks Eclipse P400 Black Edition ATX MidTower Gaming Case RGB Light Strips

- Sapphire Radeon PULSE RX 5600 XT Graphics Card 6GB GDDR6, GPU Upto

1750Mhz

- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6 Core,12 Threads up to 4.2 GHz Max Boost, Socket AM4, 32MB

total Cache , 65W TDP

- HyperX Fury 16GB RAM (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200MHz, CL16 1.35V - Black

- ASUS PRIME B450-PLUS ATX For AMD Ryzen 2nd/3rd Gen, Socket AM4. B450, 4X

DDR4 DIMM, 1XM.2, 1XPCIE...

- Crucial BX500 240GB 2.5 inch SSD SATA 6.0GB/s , up to 540MB/s Read, 500MB/s

Write, 7mm,

- Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SATA3 3.5 inch 7200RPM 64MB Internal HDD ( 2 years

warranty )

- EVGA 600 BR 600W Power Supply 80+ Bronze, Single +12V Rail , 120mm Fan , Retail

Box , MEPS Ready

- Gigabyte Aorus GC-WBAX200 MU-MIMO Dual-Band AX2400 + Bluetooth5.0 PCI-E

Wireless Adapter

- PB Custom PC Hardware & OS Install For online System Builder Only



Total $1,850.60

Do you guys see any incompatibilities? or would you recommend changing anything (without changing the price too much)

Any suggestions/recommendations would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks