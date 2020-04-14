I've been thinking about putting together a cheap gaming rig for my girlfriend as a post-lockdown project. Doesn't need to do anything too demanding - mostly Sims 4. I've seen YouTube videos of people picking up old LGA1156 motherboards and CPUs from Aliexpress with some success. Has anyone tried going that route before? I'm trying to go as cheap as possible and I have an SSD, HDD, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, case and a power supply lying around that I can keep the price down with.

Asus P55 motherboard https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1000005902054.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.99cca611bcbCEe&algo_pvid=75066a61-7c96-47f0-8684-120ecfec3584&algo_expid=75066a61-7c96-47f0-8684-120ecfec3584-0&btsid=0ab50f0815868460743218853e056e&ws_ab_test=searchweb0_0,searchweb201602_,searchweb201603_

Intel Xeon X3440 https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32691926686.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.f3fb7865FJfBNc&algo_pvid=f3fef6be-9693-45a3-8f21-6a1fbcc32321&algo_expid=f3fef6be-9693-45a3-8f21-6a1fbcc32321-2&btsid=0ab6d70515868460280371690e2a7d&ws_ab_test=searchweb0_0,searchweb201602_,searchweb201603_

Cooler? https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32958609112.html?spm=a2g0s.8937460.0.0.1c4e2e0enIxj06

For the graphics card I'm thinking something like a second hand 750ti.

Any thoughts?