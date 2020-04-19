I'm thinking of upgrading my desktop i5 2400 with a noisy cpu fan, 4gb ram and gtx 460 graphics card on which the display driver loves cutting out and blacking out the screens for a second. (Have looked at this in the past googled / reinstalled etc seems to be an ongoing well documented issue with no real solution)

I know I could fix some of these things but seems better to upgrade.

Have been looking at SFF small form factor elitedesk 800's / optiplex 9020's around the $300 mark. 8gb ram, i5 4570's. I need to run dual screens. Only thing is it seems like graphics options on SFF's are much lower spec. Most of the time i'm only web browsing but also have an interest in some low end gaming and a desire to edit hd video (not worried about running full hd 60fps etc etc). Point is I don't want to go backwards in terms of grpahics capability against my gtx 460 but it looks like if I go SFF that can't be done even though my setup is quite old.

I don't HAVE to go sff I just like the small compact idea. Also ideally I would run ssd + hdd rather than external hdd, need to check if that can be done in SFF aswell.

Any advice? Thanks