Desktop upgrade.. maybe SFF but graphics?


146 posts

Master Geek


#270007 19-Apr-2020 12:12
I'm thinking of upgrading my desktop i5 2400 with a noisy cpu fan, 4gb ram and gtx 460 graphics card on which the display driver loves cutting out and blacking out the screens for a second. (Have looked at this in the past googled / reinstalled etc seems to be an ongoing well documented issue with no real solution) 

 

I know I could fix some of these things but seems better to upgrade. 

 

Have been looking at SFF small form factor elitedesk 800's / optiplex 9020's around the $300 mark. 8gb ram, i5 4570's. I need to run dual screens. Only thing is it seems like graphics options on SFF's are much lower spec. Most of the time i'm only web browsing but also have an interest in some low end gaming and a desire to edit hd video (not worried about running full hd 60fps etc etc). Point is I don't want to go backwards in terms of grpahics capability against my gtx 460 but it looks like if I go SFF that can't be done even though my setup is quite old. 

 

I don't HAVE to go sff I just like the small compact idea. Also ideally I would run ssd + hdd rather than external hdd, need to check if that can be done in SFF aswell. 

 

 

 

Any advice? Thanks

1146 posts

Uber Geek


  #2465377 19-Apr-2020 12:30
Sff are generally poor for upgrading.
They have fewer slots for ram and cards , low power PSU and often need low profile cards.

You also need to know the width of your graphics card will fit, not just height.

Desktop size OEM units have these issues too, just not as bad.

From seeing my work machine I'd say most sff units accept one HDD, most desktop units a couple.

If you want expandability you can't beat a larger enclosure.

1487 posts

Uber Geek


  #2465386 19-Apr-2020 12:43
The highest low profile graphics card you can currently get that I know of is a GTX 1650.

 

Otherwise if that is not good enough for you SFF is not what you are looking for, look at building a Mini / Micro system: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/components/pc-cases/mini-tower-cases

 
 
 
 


824 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2465393 19-Apr-2020 12:53
Do you need a dedicated graphics card? Onboard graphics are fine for office type applications (web browsing, email, word documents etc).

 

Some of the AMD APUs are getting good reviews and reasonable graphics results for basic gaming.



146 posts

Master Geek


  #2465405 19-Apr-2020 13:28
nzkc:

 

Do you need a dedicated graphics card? Onboard graphics are fine for office type applications (web browsing, email, word documents etc).

 

Some of the AMD APUs are getting good reviews and reasonable graphics results for basic gaming.

 

 

As mentioned even though I don't do it often, I want the capability of light gaming / hd video editing, video editing more so. It's not a huge issue but I don't want to go backwards in terms of capability. Benchmark wise the cards that can go in SFF look quite inferior to my outdated GTX460 but i'm not sure how that related to real world. 

