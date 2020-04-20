Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Desktop computing Am I getting the run-around from Company X?


#270024 20-Apr-2020 12:24
For now I shall refrain from naming the company, but this is my story so far.

 

I ordered a webcam from Company X on March 16. Delivery ETA late March, latest.

 

March 27 I am duly advised that my order is a non-essential item and cannot be shipped until after level 4 is lifted.

 

Now though webcams are considered essential, but instead of shipping my order, Company X has been pushing the delivery date further and further out. A few days ago it was April 29, now it's May 7.

 

My order is still in place, and my credit card has not yet been charged.

 

I have noticed that the price of said webcam, and indeed webcams in general, has gone up quite a bit since I placed my order.
Now I am wondering if they are trying to constructively cancel my order, so they can resell the webcam at a higher price to someone else.

 

Or has isolation made me paranoid?

 

 

 

 




Life is too short to remove USB safely.

  #2466051 20-Apr-2020 12:32
More probably they are out of stock for this particular item now?

 

It may have been in stock at the time you ordered, but an "Essential Business" may have grabbed it before your order could be picked?

 

Just putting an alternate hypothesis out there.

 

 

