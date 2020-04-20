For now I shall refrain from naming the company, but this is my story so far.

I ordered a webcam from Company X on March 16. Delivery ETA late March, latest.

March 27 I am duly advised that my order is a non-essential item and cannot be shipped until after level 4 is lifted.

Now though webcams are considered essential, but instead of shipping my order, Company X has been pushing the delivery date further and further out. A few days ago it was April 29, now it's May 7.

My order is still in place, and my credit card has not yet been charged.

I have noticed that the price of said webcam, and indeed webcams in general, has gone up quite a bit since I placed my order.

Now I am wondering if they are trying to constructively cancel my order, so they can resell the webcam at a higher price to someone else.

Or has isolation made me paranoid?