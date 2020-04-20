What sort of dead? Is it possible its a power supply issue and a replacement would get you sorted? Firmware issue and you might be able to re-flash the unit?

If it's a single drive, normally these devices run a Linux file system and you can connect the drive to a Windows or Linux machine and recover the files after loading a file system driver. I've done this multiple times, but not recently.

If the file system was spanned across multiple drives.... its likely trickier but I have no experience with this situation. Without first hand experience of this situation, I'd be reasonably confident another QNAP would read it just fine, and pick up where the other QNAP left off, but would be hesitant about other brands. If the data is important to you, find a way to back up the drive before you do anything with it.