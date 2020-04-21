My computer crashes every now and again. There doesn't seem to be any pattern to it. It isn't a "normal" crash like a blue screen or freeze the screen goes like this.

I use the word crash because I don't really know what to call it. When it happens it isn't just the display which is gone I can't save or exit programmes, or turn the computer off through the keyboard I need to power off with the power button

It "crashed" twice this morning and the last time it happened was weeks ago and before that nearly a year ago.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/jQV778gU5vLjR6nG8