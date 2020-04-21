Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing What is wrong with my desktop


994 posts

Ultimate Geek


#270053 21-Apr-2020 09:59
My computer crashes every now and again.  There doesn't seem to be any pattern to it.  It isn't a "normal" crash like a blue screen or freeze the screen goes like this.  

 

I use the word crash because I don't really know what to call it.  When it happens it isn't just the display which is gone I can't save or exit programmes, or turn the computer off through the keyboard I need to power off with the power button

 

It "crashed" twice this morning and the last time it happened was weeks ago and before that nearly a year ago.

 

https://photos.app.goo.gl/jQV778gU5vLjR6nG8

 

 

 

 

 

 

3428 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2466857 21-Apr-2020 10:07
GPU overheating would be my first guess?  Perhaps download a tool to monitor GPU and CPU temps and keep an eye on them as a first step? 

2741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2466858 21-Apr-2020 10:09
I'll second that...  possibly a GPU fan failure.  Tiny fans on low end GPUs just do not last in my experience.  I used to sell lots of them to clients who's PC did not support twin screens natively, and occasionally supplied the ones with small fans when fanless ones with larger heatsinks weren't available.  A very large percentage of the fans seized up within 3 years.




Devastation by stupidity
11769 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2466864 21-Apr-2020 10:15
Could be just a bad connection on the motherboard. I have had similar. In one case the problems seemed to be completely random. I could not see a pattern related to temperature or vibration, but it eventually turned out to be a bad ground strap. When I soldered a new connection, the problem vanished. I am only using this as an example of what can happen. Not saying it applies to you.

 

There is an old TV repairman's trick which is just to give it a whack. Be sensible about it but you might try slapping the side of the case (not too hard) just to see if it has any effect at all. This might indicate a connection or component issue.

 

   




994 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2466870 21-Apr-2020 10:21
Using onboard GPU.  Running HWMONITOR and all temperatures look fine with temps between 27-40C (the highest being one of the hard drives)

Mad Scientist
21975 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2466872 21-Apr-2020 10:22
looks like GPU failure but in reality could be anything. if you plug in a dedicated GPU card and it fixes it ...




2376 posts

Uber Geek


  #2466878 21-Apr-2020 10:26
Could be bad ram if it's being shared with the built in gpu. If it has more than one stick of ram, try one out at a time and see if it still happens.

15830 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2466885 21-Apr-2020 10:29
Use memtest x86 overnight to see if it's bad RAM. Then use HCI Memtest again over the next night to check the RAM from within Windows - note that you need to read the instructions and run enough instances to test all your available RAM. I've had an instance where memtest didn't detect bad ram but HCI did, after RAM replacement everything was good again. Symptoms were nothing like this though.

 
 
 
 


22368 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2466903 21-Apr-2020 10:39
I'd actually be leaning to GPU or PSU issue. I have seen PSU's cause these type of issues, though admittedly usually, with Non Inbuilt GPU's. 

 

 

