Looking at building a custom case from wood for an old PC for a project and was thinking about airflow etc.

Would there be any issue with having a dedicated airflow duct for the video card ? So instead of the case being open internally, there would be a dedicated fan pushing fresh air through a duct that the video card is in. Obviously it wont be 100% sealed due to the motherboard etc

Something along lines of this

The video card Ive got is a 6970HD which has a massive heatsink and a fan.

Ideas/comments :)