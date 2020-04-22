Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xpd



Arrma Basher
10432 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#270084 22-Apr-2020 18:13
Looking at building a custom case from wood for an old PC for a project and was thinking about airflow etc.

 

Would there be any issue with having a dedicated airflow duct for the video card ? So instead of the case being open internally, there would be a dedicated fan pushing fresh air through a duct that the video card is in. Obviously it wont be 100% sealed due to the motherboard etc

 

Something along lines of this

 

 

The video card Ive got is a 6970HD which has a massive heatsink and a fan.

 

Ideas/comments :)

 

 




1490 posts

Uber Geek


  #2468016 22-Apr-2020 18:44
Just have a filter for dust and it should be good, maybe another fan after the card to pull the hot air as well.

773 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2468022 22-Apr-2020 18:56
Is it a blower card?

 
 
 
 


9453 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2468030 22-Apr-2020 19:06
i honestly dont see the point, just suck in from the front/bottom and vent from the rear/top, that way everything in the case keeps cool

 

 

 

 

xpd



Arrma Basher
10432 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2468049 22-Apr-2020 19:38
Dial111:

 

Is it a blower card?

 

 

Its this one. The plastic cover is a bit shot due to rough ownership previously to will be leaving it off.

 




773 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2468054 22-Apr-2020 19:59
Ok, so its a blower card which exhausts air out the back of the card. Yes your idea will work and no need for an exhaust fan as the card will do that but how do you intend on feeding fresh air throughout the rest of the case to the CPU and what cooling are you using for that, water or air cooler

3567 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2468064 22-Apr-2020 20:15
Is it worth removing the shroud from the heatsink on the card itself? This should get more airflow over the fins?




