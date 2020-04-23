I can't find any webcams on online nz stores
there is a few but don't want to pay $500 - $1k
tried trademe too
don't want to buy it overseas
any ideas ??
Suppliers have been advised by some manufacturers (inc Logitech) to only supply to confirmed essential users due to a lack of supply. So a lot of smaller stores probably arent getting any stock.
We ordered some (essential company) and got told we have to wait anyway..........
Yeah, I said to a customer that I'll get one ordered in for them, so they can do Zoom meetings etc. Alas after checking my suppliers, they are going to be out of luck for several weeks :(
I ordered a Logitech c920E off geekbuying at the end of March once I found that all the NZ stockists I talked to told me to expect at least a month's delay.
I used their DHL delivery option but didn't receive it until today - in the meantime I bought a copy of Sparkocam so I could use my dslr as a webcamera: my canon 200D with a pancake lens was light enough to be mounted on top of my monitor.
tieke:
i was seriously considering strapping my partners video camera to a screen for it...
By the Monday that lockdown was announced it was pretty much impossible to buy a webcam anywhere in NZ. Since then not a lot has changed due to the massive global demand.
Right now your chances of getting one in NZ new is basically zero - your options are online sellers on TM or elsewhere, and if you don't like their prices you're basically out of luck.
Maybe you could try using a cell phone as a webcam?