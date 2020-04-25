I've just added a second graphics card to my PC, so that I can run a few extra displays. So now I have a GTX1060 and a GTX1660.

I can fire up my PC with 3 DisplayPort screens connected to either card, but as soon as I connect just one DisplayPort screen to the non-active card, my PC reboots. If I leave that extra display connected, I get a CRITICAL_SERVICE_FAILURE BSOD, in a loop.

Even starting with just one screen connected to each card results in this.

I upgraded my PSU to 1KW, so I don't think it's a lack of power...

Does anyone have any ideas?