Kia ora all and hope you're not all going to line up for KFC at 11:59PM tonight.

Current computer setup:

GA-A320m-S2h-cf with Ryzen 3 2200g

Evga Geforce GTX 1060 (3GB)

G-Skill 16gb 2666MHz (8x2)

Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 250gb with a Toshiba 750GB laptop internal hard-drive for extra storage.

Current monitor setup:

24" LED S24E390HL x2 running at 70Hz (default is 60). AD-PLS LCD monitor





I have these two monitors on Trade Me and so am looking to get one new monitor. I'm a bit confused however with size, panel type etc.

Main tasks; writing, research, youtube, sports streaming, occasional Halo Reach (newer version) and COD: Warzone. Have computer attached to main tv as well as a wii console / sports streamer.

I'm guessing 4K is good if you're doing non-gaming, but HD is decent and a higher refresh rate / Freesync is key if you're a gamer. 1920x1080 is fine for anything 27" and under, but a bit too stretched out with anything above that number? IPS is the best, and HDR is ideal, but both are not necessary?

Take this monitor for example, or this one. Ideal for my situation?

Thanks.