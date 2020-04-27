Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270173 27-Apr-2020 07:21
Kia ora all and hope you're not all going to line up for KFC at 11:59PM tonight. 

 

Current computer setup:
GA-A320m-S2h-cf with Ryzen 3 2200g
Evga Geforce GTX 1060 (3GB)
G-Skill 16gb 2666MHz (8x2)
Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 250gb with a Toshiba 750GB laptop internal hard-drive for extra storage. 

 

Current monitor setup:
24" LED S24E390HL x2 running at 70Hz (default is 60). AD-PLS LCD monitor

 

I have these two monitors on Trade Me and so am looking to get one new monitor. I'm a bit confused however with size, panel type etc. 

 

Main tasks; writing, research, youtube, sports streaming, occasional Halo Reach (newer version) and COD: Warzone. Have computer attached to main tv as well as a wii console / sports streamer. 

 

I'm guessing 4K is good if you're doing non-gaming, but HD is decent and a higher refresh rate / Freesync is key if you're a gamer. 1920x1080 is fine for anything 27" and under, but a bit too stretched out with anything above that number? IPS is the best, and HDR is ideal, but both are not necessary? 

 

Take this monitor for example, or this one. Ideal for my situation?

 

Thanks. 

  #2471795 27-Apr-2020 08:01
!MO 1080 is too low res for a 27". I've had a Dell 2718Q which is a fantastic display and now an Asus VP28UQGL which tbh is rubbish compaired to the Dell. So like anything in life, you get what you pay for!

  #2471796 27-Apr-2020 08:04
freesync isnt going to help you as you have an Nividia graphic card, you need Gsync or adaptive sync.

 

i brought one of these recently, was under $500 when i brought it, and its been good

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONAOC72702/AOC-CQ27G2-27-2K-Curved-Monitor--2560X1440--1MS--1

 

personally wouldn't touch those kogan ones

 
 
 
 




  #2471798 27-Apr-2020 08:24
lxsw20:

 

!MO 1080 is too low res for a 27". I've had a Dell 2718Q which is a fantastic display and now an Asus VP28UQGL which tbh is rubbish compaired to the Dell. So like anything in life, you get what you pay for!

 

 

Why'd you end up changing to Asus? That Dell looks nice alright. Just need PB-Tech to have a 50% off monitors sale 😀 & okay, guess I'll stay away from anything 1920x1080.

 

 

i brought one of these recently, was under $500 when i brought it, and its been good

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONAOC72702/AOC-CQ27G2-27-2K-Curved-Monitor--2560X1440--1MS--1

 

 

That looks decent. Yeah I've read mixed reviews with Kogan. Anything under 144HZ is a lucky dip in terms of quality, whereas most customers that got 144HZ or above have been satisfied, re: Whirlpool Forums. It's always a lucky dip with Kogan though. Two phones through em have had zero issues, whereas the kettle and mop I got broke easily. 

 

 

  #2471799 27-Apr-2020 08:25
I would avoid anything that's 1080p 27", Above 24" the DPI starts to get too low and you're going to be better off going for 1440p.

 

For the price, I would look at something like this:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONTTA2762/Titan-Army-N27QW-27-Curved-QHD-Monitor--2560X1440

  #2471800 27-Apr-2020 08:37
Wakrak:

 

Why'd you end up changing to Asus? That Dell looks nice alright. Just need PB-Tech to have a 50% off monitors sale 😀 & okay, guess I'll stay away from anything 1920x1080.

 

 

 

 

Just what work has provided and i've changed jobs.

