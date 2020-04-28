Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Buying a budget gaming pc - where to go?


#270200 28-Apr-2020 10:02
I'm looking at getting this from PB tech: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKSPB14215/PB-AMD-Upgrade-Box-14215-AMD-Ryzen-3-3200G-Quad-Co

 

Needs to handle light gaming - which based on youtube it will do fine.

 

It's out of stock though - any recommendations on where else to go?

 

 

 

I have a couple of exlease desktops - i5-3xxx range, and thought about getting graphics cards for them, but they'd need to be low profile, and performance won't be much better than this anyway I don't think.

 

 

 

Edit: Auckland, North shore based.

  #2472601 28-Apr-2020 10:10
Give them a call, they should be able to do something for you...




  #2472604 28-Apr-2020 10:13
man -  never occurred to me to actually ring them :)

 

I did email them a week or so ago, but no response, but yes a call might be the better option

