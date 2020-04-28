I'm looking at getting this from PB tech: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WKSPB14215/PB-AMD-Upgrade-Box-14215-AMD-Ryzen-3-3200G-Quad-Co

Needs to handle light gaming - which based on youtube it will do fine.

It's out of stock though - any recommendations on where else to go?

I have a couple of exlease desktops - i5-3xxx range, and thought about getting graphics cards for them, but they'd need to be low profile, and performance won't be much better than this anyway I don't think.

Edit: Auckland, North shore based.