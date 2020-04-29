Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270234 29-Apr-2020 18:46
I have a Logitech HD Webcam C525, that is flipped horizontally (e.g. my right hand raised appears as my left hand on screen; or if I write a note on paper, it's backwards).

 

I have the Logitech Camera Settings software, it does not have a flip/mirror option. Nor does the Camera app.

 

This is occurring when I use the native Camera app on my desktop - Windows 10.

 

This is also occurring in Zoom (despite me fiddling with the mirror settings - this only changes MY view of my camera) and in Facebook Messenger and Skype too. 

 

Any ideas how to fix this?

 

Thanks

  #2473634 29-Apr-2020 20:01
that's normal isn't it?

 

both my laptop and cellphone do this

 

the cellphone can turn the image around when you take a photo but it does this in post processing

  #2473636 29-Apr-2020 20:24
Have you put the driver on it?

 

https://forums.whatthetech.com/uploads/monthly_10_2018/post-18272-0-17352500-1540429006.png

 

https://support.logi.com/hc/en-nz/articles/360023408093

 
 
 
 




  #2473637 29-Apr-2020 20:26
I don't think it is normal. For example, I see everyone in the Zoom conversation appearing the right way, and it is just me that is appearing the wrong way around (I appear the right way to myself). I have fiddled with my Zoom settings, and I can switch my video between mirrored and normal - but this is only changing MY view of my video, not theirs. They've taken photos of me and shown this to me and I am indeed appearing the wrong way around.

 

You're right the cellphone camera shows a mirror when it is on, but once the photo/video is taken, it switches to normal. This is not happening with the native Camera app. 

 

 



  #2473640 29-Apr-2020 20:30
Apsattv:

 

Have you put the driver on it?

 

https://forums.whatthetech.com/uploads/monthly_10_2018/post-18272-0-17352500-1540429006.png

 

https://support.logi.com/hc/en-nz/articles/360023408093

 

 

 

 

According to Device Manager, I have the best drivers already installed. I don't have that software that appears in the photo.
I'll look on Logitech website

