I have a Logitech HD Webcam C525, that is flipped horizontally (e.g. my right hand raised appears as my left hand on screen; or if I write a note on paper, it's backwards).

I have the Logitech Camera Settings software, it does not have a flip/mirror option. Nor does the Camera app.

This is occurring when I use the native Camera app on my desktop - Windows 10.

This is also occurring in Zoom (despite me fiddling with the mirror settings - this only changes MY view of my camera) and in Facebook Messenger and Skype too.

Any ideas how to fix this?

Thanks