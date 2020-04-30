Hello all,

Our email is namee@domain.co.nz and we use outlook for this. We use google calendar for our meetings etc. I use to be able to invite people to a meeting and if they accepted, or changed it I would get an e-mail and it would reflect the change. I had to redo my e-mail and install outlook and now it doesn't work. If I invite someone and they accept or change it, I get an e-mail saying "We couldn't find this meeting in the calendar" Is there a way to stop this and have this working again so people can change it, accept, etc.

https://i.imgur.com/VhkS8vY.jpg