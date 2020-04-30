Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing Anyone tried a Powerline Kit to connect a non-wireless printer?


114 posts

Master Geek


#270250 30-Apr-2020 15:47
Anyone tried doing this?

 

Have a Zebra printer that I want to set up across my room since there's no place it can sit around my workstation. Given the way the room is laid out, I don't want to run an ethernet cable as it will be a tripping hazard so thinking about a powerline setup.

 

I understand powerlines may not work well if your home has poor wiring. But aside from that, are there any issues with this plan?

 

Admittedly I've never owned a powerline kit so maybe it's not as simple as I envision. Didn't want to go out and buy a PL kit if it has no chance of working.

7433 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2474158 30-Apr-2020 15:55
Hi, do you know if your home is wired as a single phase or not, a photo of the switchboard might help us understand, but if its just a simple single phase setup then it should be good.

 

The only issue I have with PLC equipment is that the connection is prone to issues as devices connect or place load on the local cabling network, ie device load at 50Hz can impact how signals at way higher frequencies work. That said modern PLC systems use OFDM technology that allows them to move spectrum usage to avoid these issues.

 

I assume you have reasonable wireless in your work area, could you not use a wifi client to acheive the same?

 

Cyril

