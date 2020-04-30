Anyone tried doing this?

Have a Zebra printer that I want to set up across my room since there's no place it can sit around my workstation. Given the way the room is laid out, I don't want to run an ethernet cable as it will be a tripping hazard so thinking about a powerline setup.

I understand powerlines may not work well if your home has poor wiring. But aside from that, are there any issues with this plan?

Admittedly I've never owned a powerline kit so maybe it's not as simple as I envision. Didn't want to go out and buy a PL kit if it has no chance of working.