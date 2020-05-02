Next thing I'm going to try is going from display port out to the TV to see if that works. Note that the TV works fine with other HDMI inputs, including using the same port that the PC is normally connects to.
Any ideas?
Next time this happens, try Win+Ctrl+Shift+B which restarts the graphics driver. We've seen a number of graphics oddities in the last year, and this has been helpful in allowing clients to 'fix it' while we were investigating.
If that 'fixes it', I'm thinking its software rather than hardware and a graphics driver upgrade or downgrade may help.