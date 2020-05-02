Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270281 2-May-2020 10:07
Recently my media PC has been acting up. After a period of idle use the display (Panasonic TV) goes blank. So far the only way to fix it is to reset or reboot the PC, which always works. The PC is connected to the TV via HDMI out from the motherboard and into an HDMI port on the TV. I've tried swapping out the cable but same result. Perhaps the motherboard HDMI out port is dying? Seems weird that a reboot always fixes it though.

Next thing I'm going to try is going from display port out to the TV to see if that works. Note that the TV works fine with other HDMI inputs, including using the same port that the PC is normally connects to.

Any ideas?

  #2475138 2-May-2020 10:33
Next time this happens, try Win+Ctrl+Shift+B which restarts the graphics driver.  We've seen a number of graphics oddities in the last year, and this has been helpful in allowing clients to 'fix it' while we were investigating.

 

If that 'fixes it', I'm thinking its software rather than hardware and a graphics driver upgrade or downgrade may help.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

