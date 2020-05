So i have the Asus ROG Strix X570-I motherboard and the chipset fan is spinning loud. I have looked into it and came across a post on reddit saying they people have found no thermal pad between the headsink and chipset which can cause high temp (75-80c) and the would cause the chipset fan to spin up loud. Im looking around NZ and cant find a thermal pad @ 1.5mm and may have to import. Would anyone here have some links to thermal pad @ 1.5mm that is NZ based store.