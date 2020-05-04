Any recommendations on a cheap hub where I can plug in usb sticks and headphones?

Just ordered a new m-atx case that will sit next to my feet, so will have a cable going from the case to either the top of my desk (maroon line) or taped to the bottom next to where my body will be (green line). Headphone cable is only 1.2 meters long. Case will probably go on the right side just so that the Bluetooth antenna is closer to the tv for Wii controllers.

I guess something similar to this but under $30 nzd. While I'm here, is there a possibility to turn on a computer through USB hub? Otherwise I'll figure out how to do so through keyboard once my new case, screen and fans arrive (Motherboard GA-A320M-S2H).

Thanks.