#270317 4-May-2020 09:53
Any recommendations on a cheap hub where I can plug in usb sticks and headphones? 

 

Just ordered a new m-atx case that will sit next to my feet, so will have a cable going from the case to either the top of my desk (maroon line) or taped to the bottom next to where my body will be (green line). Headphone cable is only 1.2 meters long. Case will probably go on the right side just so that the Bluetooth antenna is closer to the tv for Wii controllers. 

 

I guess something similar to this but under $30 nzd. While I'm here, is there a possibility to turn on a computer through USB hub? Otherwise I'll figure out how to do so through keyboard once my new case, screen and fans arrive (Motherboard GA-A320M-S2H). 

 

Thanks.

 

 

 

  #2476186 4-May-2020 10:57
I've done this through the builtin hubs in monitors.  Although sometimes a sleeping monitor can stop devices from waking the computer.

 

You would probably save a lot of hassle with a powered hub (and with a NZ/AU plug).  I would get a separate hub and soundcard because they are commodity parts.

 

Also you can use USB extension cables at the same time as the hub to keep devices plugged directly into the PC motherboard if needed.

 

 

 

 

  #2476203 4-May-2020 11:26
I have found that adding hubs into the mix very very quickly exhausts the limited number of USB endpoints that are available compared to directly connected to the PC.

 

On my old motherboard I had to add an additional card in to support all my stuff when using hubs on the desktop. Razer keyboards and mice are very greedy with how many they use with each of them being a composite device with many sub devices for each.




  #2476211 4-May-2020 11:35
So get a powered usb hub, maybe a USB to audio stereo converter, and a usb extension cable? 
motherboard > extension > hub with audio jack or usb to audio or separate soundcard. 

 

Realistically, I'll use x2 usb ports at most. The audio jack will be the most used part. 

 

In terms of turning on computer, not too concerned with waking from sleep since I can do that with my mouse. But do you think it's possible from a cold boot? (Without a keyboard with power button). Read conflicting advice online. 

 

& of course, trying to do this relatively cheap, otherwise I'll just get a longer headphone cable and reach under and plug in usb. 

