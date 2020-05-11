Summary - Do I trade up my HPZ220 unRaid to something with 2x Xeon or migrate my 3700x AMD Windows 10 machine to unRaid and use Windows under VM via my M2 drives?

Long Story;

I made the move to unRaid a few months ago, migrating my existing Plex server to unRaid. This is on a HP Z220 Workstation running Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.40GHz (CPU Benchmark score = 6370)

It does most of what I want well, however I found I had to delete a few Docker Containers as it was maxing out the processors. I looked into upgrading the internals of this machine but by & large the advice is that upgrade options are pretty limited due to HP proprietary parts inside - PSU plugs, etc.

I also have a dozen 1-2tb 3.5" HDD's lying around from over the years - want to merge all the data AND utilise these drives. However I'm limited by HDD cages/space adn HDD power.

I also have my day to day machine which I purchased in October last year - AMD 3700x which is pretty mean! This has a CPU Benchmark of 22,715 which smashes the HPZ220.

I use the 3700x with Windows 10 for working from home (have an HP work laptop as well). Thought is to move unRaid to this machine then use WIn10 via VM.

Problems;

Case - only 3 HDD slots.

GPU - Can I use the Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT 8 GB PULSE Video Card for the Win10 VM? Or do I need 2x GPU? Maybe not if I don't boot unRaid to GUI?

After thoughts and ideally someone that knows more than me (nto hard) to push me in a certain direction.

If use the 3700x for unRaid - can you recommend a new case that has 6-8 3.5" HDD slots? Would I also need a RAID card for addt SATA ports? And I made the mistake of not getting a modular PSU so probably have to update that too?

I have 2x M2 SSD drives on the 3700x machine - 1 win Win10 on it, the other with my work OneDrive Business data on it, photo's, etc.

Then would use 6x 3.5" HDD's for unRaid plus 2x 10tb 3.5" drives for unRaid parity.

Here's what I'm running Dockerwise on unRaid at the moment but would like to run/test a few more without overloading my system. Current struggles, 3700x would have no issues.

Lets see if this work to show my parts list for the 3700x machine;

PCPartPicker Part List CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor ($589.95 @ Computer Lounge) CPU Cooler: NZXT Kraken X52 Rev 2 73.11 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler ($229.00 @ Computer Lounge) Motherboard: ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 ATX AM4 Motherboard ($319.00 @ PB Technologies) Memory: Kingston HyperX Predator RGB 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 Memory ($199.00 @ PB Technologies) Storage: Kingston A2000 500 GB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive ($143.75 @ PB Technologies) Storage: Corsair MP600 Force Series Gen4 2 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive ($883.77 @ Paradigm PCs) Video Card: Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT 8 GB PULSE Video Card ($768.99 @ PB Technologies) Case: Cooler Master MasterCase H500 ATX Mid Tower Case Power Supply: Cooler Master MWE Gold 650 W 80+ Gold Certified ATX Power Supply Wireless Network Adapter: Gigabyte GC-WBAX200 PCIe x1 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Adapter ($109.00 @ PB Technologies) Total: $3242.46 Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available [i]Generated by PCPartPicker 2020-05-11 14:02 NZST+1200[/i]