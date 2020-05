If you want cheap and good quality get a small laser printer. I got a brother a few months ago for $150 or so. Ink is relatively cheap for mono laser.



If you have to scan as well, I mostly scan using my phone nowadays, then look for a multi function ink jet. The issue with these is the ink. Even if you only print in black many won't let you print if the other cartridges are empty. Ink jets can also dry out if not used regularly.



So in your case I'd probably get a cheap laser printer and use your phone to scan.



If you are using apple products like an iPad make sure the printer has air print (mine doesn't so I have to print using the brother app).