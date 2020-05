I used to have three 24" 1080p monitors and found it worked really well for how I work. Desk space wasn't really an issue.



But I moved from a desktop to a laptop and over the years I've accumulated a 32" 4K, 28" 4k and several 27" 2K monitors, never really getting the same "comfort" as three of the same size and resolution.



So I want to go back to three Dell 27's and take the opportunity to clear the desk of stands at the same time.



I know nothing about arms, so are there any recommendations or pitfalls I need to be aware of ?